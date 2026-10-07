British Airways A380 makeover: World’s biggest business class, 30% fewer economy seats and 5 other key changes

British Airways is giving its fleet of Airbus A380 superjumbos a major luxury makeover as the airline looks to capture growing demand for premium travel.

The carrier will refurbish all 12 of its A380 aircraft, introducing a new business-class cabin that spans the entire upper deck. British Airways has described it as the world’s biggest business-class cabin.

The first upgraded aircraft is expected to enter service in the coming months. The overhaul will also significantly alter the aircraft’s seating configuration, with fewer economy seats and more space dedicated to premium passengers.

Here are seven key changes to know.

1. Entire upper deck to become business class The biggest change is the creation of a business-class cabin stretching across the entire upper deck of the A380.

The move is designed to give premium passengers more space and reflects British Airways’ broader push to attract travellers willing to pay more for enhanced comfort and service.

The airline is positioning the new configuration as the world’s biggest business-class cabin.

2. A380 will have fewer seats overall The luxury makeover comes at the expense of total passenger capacity.

British Airways will reduce the number of seats on each A380 from 469 to 417, a reduction of about 11%.

The reduction illustrates the airline’s strategy of prioritising higher-paying passengers over maximum passenger volume.

3. Economy capacity will fall by 30% Economy passengers will bear the biggest impact of the redesign.

The number of economy seats will fall by about 30% to 215.

The reduction frees up valuable cabin space for premium seating as airlines increasingly focus on business- and first-class passengers, who can generate substantially higher revenues.

4. First class will get more flexible private spaces British Airways is also upgrading its first-class cabin.

The new first-class seats will feature fold-away dividers, allowing the middle seats to be transformed into larger spaces for passengers travelling together.

The design is aimed at couples, families or other passengers who want to share a larger private space during a flight.

5. Each aircraft will take about 100 days to retrofit The transformation is a substantial undertaking.

British Airways said retrofitting a single A380 takes around 100 days, with the work covering the aircraft from nose to tail.

CEO Sean Doyle described it as the largest single investment the airline has made in reconfiguring an aircraft, touching virtually every aspect of the onboard experience.

The first upgraded A380 is due to enter service in the coming months.

6. BA is betting on the A380 while rivals move away from it The A380 makeover is unusual because many airlines are gradually retiring the four-engine superjumbo in favour of smaller, more fuel-efficient twin-engine aircraft.

British Airways, however, has a particular reason to keep using the aircraft: limited slots at London's Heathrow Airport.

Replacing an A380 with smaller aircraft is not necessarily straightforward when airport capacity is constrained. The superjumbo allows BA to carry a large number of passengers while using a limited number of valuable Heathrow slots.

The airline is therefore trying to make its existing A380 fleet more profitable rather than simply replacing it.

7. Premium passengers are becoming increasingly important The A380 overhaul comes amid a broader industry push towards premium travel.

US and European airlines have been investing heavily in first- and business-class products as affluent travellers remain an important source of revenue, particularly as airlines face rising costs.

Higher jet-fuel prices linked to geopolitical tensions, including the war in Iran, have increased pressure on airlines to find more lucrative sources of revenue.

British Airways is not alone in making this bet. Emirates, the world's largest A380 operator, has up to 76 business-class seats on some aircraft and is also investing in upgraded cabins.

Emirates will retain one feature that British Airways' revamped A380s will not have, however — showers for first-class passengers.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have also benefited from strong premium demand.

A shift from volume to value British Airways' A380 makeover represents a clear shift in strategy: fewer passengers, but greater emphasis on those willing to pay for premium cabins.

The airline first unveiled plans for its redesigned A380 first-class seating in November 2024 and had initially planned to launch the product around the middle of this year.