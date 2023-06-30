New Delhi: International airfares will continue to remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels because of higher fuel prices and the broader impact of inflation on operations, British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said.

“Fuel is higher than in 2019. Inflation is a very dominant feature. For us to kind of run a profitable and economical business, we do need to cover these costs. We are kind of like any other business having to bear a burden of inflation that will get passed through to fares," Doyle said, adding that there is a need to reassess the 2019 benchmark for airfares.

“We are now 2023-24. Probably we have to rebaseline where we are starting from," he said in an interview. “There are going to be 2-3 things that will drive airfares. One of these is supply-demand, second is efficiency—we are taking delivery of much more efficient aircraft, and third is transforming customer experience," Doyle said, adding that the airline’s focus will be on fuel-efficient planes to control costs as supply and demand are macro variables.

Doyle noted that increased competition would lead to competitive airfares as airlines recover from the distress caused by the pandemic.

“What you will see is that networks will rebuild, competition will become more intense, consumers will always have options and plenty of competition...fares will be competitive," he added.

The London-based airline, which operates 35 weekly flights between India and London, opened a new call centre at Gurugram on 29 June with a staff size of about 1,400 to support passengers from the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The airline is operating at 92% of its pre-covid capacity in 2023 and expects to build on it during the next two years. Although British Airways is not severely affected by supply chain disruptions, Doyle said the airline is monitoring the situation and anticipates gradual improvements.

While British Airways currently has a codeshare partnership with Vistara, it is considering other alliances in India.

He said British Airways is confident about growing passenger traffic by leveraging one-stop services across Europe and North America despite massive aircraft orders from IndiGo and Air India as part of their ambitious international expansion plans.

“We have two partnerships that serve the Indian market. One is with Qatar Airways via Doha and the other partnership with Vistara. These two partnerships work very well. We will be very agile and see what’s out there," he said.

On the impact of the pandemic on the viability of airlines, Doyle said that airlines need to be more disciplined to run a profitable business.

“One of the things that airlines will all have to do is make sure we recover financially from the pandemic.

People have taken debt over the course of the pandemic, and the way to deal with it is to run viable, profitable businesses that require you to be disciplined by cost and capacity and also be very agile where you fly to. We will have to see how the next few years play out," he said.