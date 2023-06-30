Int’l airfares to stay high due to inflation: Doyle3 min read 30 Jun 2023, 11:59 PM IST
British Airways CEO, Sean Doyle, predicts that international airfares will remain high due to increased fuel prices and the impact of inflation on operations.
New Delhi: International airfares will continue to remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels because of higher fuel prices and the broader impact of inflation on operations, British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×