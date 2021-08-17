New Delhi: British Airways on Tuesday said it has increased flights between Indian and the United Kingdom (UK) to 20 weekly flights, from 10, starting 16 August, after the Indian government allowed UK carriers to operate additional flights, increasing the weekly cap from 15 to 34 per week.

"British Airways will now operate 20 direct return flights across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad providing convenient options for customers wanting to travel to London, Heathrow," the airline said in a statement.

"These flights will not only reunite several people who have been kept apart from their loved ones due to covid-19 but also provide convenient options to eligible students to connect to the UK and US on the airlines’ codeshare partner American Airlines," it added.

The UK government recently moved India to the amber list (medium alert) from the high alert red list, paving a way for increasing flights between them. This also means that fully vaccinated passengers travelling between India and UK will no longer be obligated to adhere to the 10-day hotel quarantine rule.

The flights between India and UK fall under the bilateral air bubble agreement as scheduled international flights continue to remain suspended at least till 31 August. A bilateral air bubble is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic.

Currently, India has bilateral air bubble agreements with about 28 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, the Maldives, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan and the US.

