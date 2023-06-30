British Airways Sean Doyle's chief on Friday talked about the growth in air travel demand in India and the airline is mulling over an expansion. While talking at PTI media roundtable Sean Doyle said that the airline is witnessing a balanced growth in India and a jump is also seen in the weekly flights from the pre-pandemic levels.

Currently, British Airways has 56 weekly frequencies connecting five Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This is a jump from the pre-pandemic levels when the airline operated 49 weekly flights.

"We are rebuilding and modernising," the airline after the pandemic, and India is an important part, Doyle said.

British Airways has a strong 35,000 global workforce and is running its India operations since 1924. According to Calum Laming, the Chief Customer Officer of British Airways, the airline has around 2,000 employees in India.

Optimism in India's aviation space

British Airways' plans towards expansion have been the story of aviation space in India in recent years with major airlines like IndiGo and Air India placing huge orders with foreign suppliers.

India's largest airline by market share IndiGo has recently placed the biggest commercial order with the Airbus of 500 aircraft. It follows another massive order of 470 aircraft by Air India to Airbus and Boeing in the month of February.

The optimism around the aviation industry is backed by the support of the government which is working rapidly on the aviation infrastructure front.

In the last nine years, the airports in the country have doubled from 74 to 148 and the government plans to take it up to the level of 200-220 more airports. The government also launched several schemes to increase the air traffic of the country, like the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) which ensures connectivity to remote areas at economical rates.