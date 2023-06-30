British Airways looks to expand in India, says CEO, airline mulls rebuilding and modernising2 min read 30 Jun 2023, 03:39 PM IST
British Airways is mulling over expansion in Indian aviation space and has also increased the number of its weekly flights from pre-pandemic levels
British Airways Sean Doyle's chief on Friday talked about the growth in air travel demand in India and the airline is mulling over an expansion. While talking at PTI media roundtable Sean Doyle said that the airline is witnessing a balanced growth in India and a jump is also seen in the weekly flights from the pre-pandemic levels.
