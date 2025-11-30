British Airways plans to expand services in India amid growing demand, says COO, new daily route likely in 2026

British Airways (BA) plans to expand services for the Indian market amid growing travel demand, Chief Operating Officer Rene de Groot told PTI in an interview.

Speaking to the news agency, de Groot said that the Indian aviation market holds “incredible potential”, and the airline will grow its services to cater to the demand, while creating employment opportunities in the country.

Daily services to increase, says COO de Groot BA has operated in India for over 100 years and has 56 weekly flights between India and London at present. This includes three daily flights from Mumbai, two from Delhi, and one each from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

On the expansion plans, de Groot said that the airline plans to add a third daily flight from Delhi to London by 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We are always looking to continue to expand our services as demand grows stronger. We continue to keep our network schedule under constant review to ensure we provide connectivity and choice for our customers. As demand strengthens, we remain focused on expanding our services and elevating the travel experience,” de Groot said.

Indian aviation market potential “huge” As per the report, India is BA's second largest market after the United States, and the airline has dedicated crew bases in each Indian city it operates from. de Groot told the agency that local staff are essential in delivering premium, personalised service, and also overcoming language barriers.

“In India, we continue to create employment opportunities and support regional economies — all while promoting the best of Britain,” he added.

He added that the airline has “invested heavily” in India, giving example of its call centre located in Gurugram (Haryana), which employs 2,000 who provide round-the-clock support to customers from the US, Europe and Asia Pacific. “From a people perspective, we have invested heavily in India and steadily expanded our colleague presence here, with CallBA and our five Indian cabin crew bases growing in size,” de Groot said.

Path to growth: Codeshare agreement, partnership, FTA The report noted that BA also has a codeshare agreement with IndiGo, and a joint business partnership with Qatar Airways through which it operates to 13 Indian stations — totaling 148 weekly flights to India. These are one-way, direct options from London with British Airways and from Doha with Qatar Airways.

In March, BA also started the Meet and Assist service for passengers who require additional support while travelling from India to the UK.

“We view the dynamic growth of Indian carriers like IndiGo and Air India as a positive development for the aviation industry and for India's emergence as a global aviation hub. India is our second-largest market, and the rising demand, coupled with the expansion of carriers like IndiGo amongst others, reflects the incredible potential of this market,” Groot said.

India and the UK have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in place, and the UK is also a leading destination for tourism and education. Half a million Indians visit the UK every year, and the Indian diaspora there also contributes significantly to the travel demand.

(With inputs from PTI)