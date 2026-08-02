British brewer Lion returns to India after 60 years, enters Delhi market with premium beer

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) British brewer Lion brewery company has re-entered the Indian market after an absence of more than six decades, launching its premium beer portfolio in Delhi as it seeks to tap into the country's fast-growing premium beer segment.

The company has partnered with Copperdrop Spirits as its exclusive importer and distributor in India, with plans to expand distribution to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next phase.

The brewer, which was founded in London in 1836, said it has historical links with India and was among early producers and exporters of India Pale Ale (IPA), a beer style originally developed for export to the country during the British era.

"India is not just a new market for us, it's part of Lion brewery co's story," said Will Julius, Managing Director of Lion brewery co.

Lion brewery co is looking at the premium side of the Indian beer market, which is growing at an accelerated pace of over 40 per cent annually, driven by rising urban disposable incomes, a shift toward milder or craft options, and a massive surge in microbreweries.

"To bring Lion back after more than half a century, and to do so at a time when the premium beer segment is growing so rapidly in India, is incredibly exciting," he added.

The company has debuted in India with its Island Lager and Pale Ale, currently available in the Delhi market in 330 ml bottles. According to Lion brewery, further formats are expected.

Lion brewery co, which was restored by a group of friends in 2018, India entry is enabled through the partnership with Copperdrop Spirits, which is promoted by the founder of premium beer brand Bad Monkey Beer, the statement said.

"We see strong potential for premium international craft brands in India. Lion brewery co combines heritage, authenticity, and quality — all of which resonate strongly with today's Indian consumer," said Rohan Khare of Copperdrop Spirits.

India's beer market is undergoing a significant premiumisation shift, with the overall market estimated at around USD 4.5 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8-10 per cent through 2028, according to IMARC Group data cited in the statement.

The premium segment is growing faster than the overall market, around 42-45 per cent, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)