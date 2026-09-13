British fintech Revolut confirms sensitive customer data exposed in a scam; says only 'limited number' of users affected

British fintech firm Revolut on Saturday (local time) confirmed that sensitive customer data was exposed in a scam involving an unauthorised third party that used a legitimate government email domain.

According to a TechCrunch report, the disclosed information included customers' identity and contact details, including their dates of birth, postal and email addresses, phone numbers, and copies of their identity documents, such as passports and driver's licences.

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Additionally, the exposed data may have also included verification selfies, account statements, and users' transaction histories.

Crypto security researcher ZachXBT shared information about Revolut's email to affected customers late on Friday. According to the researcher, the incident appeared to have targeted high-net-worth users.

What did Revolut say? The company said it blocked the email address after discovering the scam and notified the relevant government agency, law enforcement authorities, and regulators. It added, “Revolut systems and customer funds are unaffected.”

A spokesperson for the British fintech said only a "limited number" of customers were impacted, adding that the company has already reached out to those customers directly. However, it has not disclosed the exact number of people affected by the data breach, whether the incident was limited to a particular market, or which government agency was involved.

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The spokesperson, in a statement, said, "Revolut recently identified a sophisticated external impersonation scam where an unauthorised third party utilised a legitimate government agency domain email to submit fraudulent requests for information."

The incident comes at a time when Revolut is rapidly expanding its global footprint and customer base, increasing the potential significance of any exposure involving sensitive customer information.

Also Read | London-based fintech firm Revolut to launch digital payments app in India

Revolut expands global footprint London-based Revolut has over 80 million customers worldwide and operates as a bank in over 30 countries, according to its website. Founded in 2015, the fintech initially focused on smartphone-based currency exchange and money transfers.

The fintech has recently expanded its market presence in countries such as India, Mexico, France, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier this month, the British firm also received conditional approval from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish a national bank in the country, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2027.

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In a statement, Nik Storonsky, the firm's co-founder and CEO, said, "Conditional OCC approval is an important first step towards establishing the proposed Revolut Bank US," and added, "It gives us the foundation to build in the world's largest financial market and bring the full Revolut experience to millions of Americans."

According to AFP, Revolut has grown rapidly and was valued at $115 billion following a secondary share sale in July. The fintech is now reportedly weighing a potential public listing at a valuation of up to $200 billion. It has also been expanding its banking operations in Europe and other global markets, securing banking licences in France and the UK in recent months.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.