Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said: “In BII, we have found a like-minded long-term partner who is committed to combating the climate emergency. The Mahindra Group aims to be Planet Positive by 2040. Mahindra has been a pioneer in the electric vehicles space, and we are confident we will be the leaders in the electric SUV market in the future."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}