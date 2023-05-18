British telecoms firm BT to layoff 40,000-55,000 staff by 2030: Report

British telecoms firm BT to layoff 40,000-55,000 staff by 2030: Report2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 08:18 PM IST
BT employs 130,000 staff, including contractors. And it is planning to lower its staff volume between 75,000 and 90,000 people over the next five to seven years.
British telecoms and television group BT on 18 May said that it is soon going to layoff 40,000-55,000 of its staff between 2028 and 2030, that would include both direct BT employees and third-party workers and will mark a 31-42% reduction in company staffing.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×