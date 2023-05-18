British telecoms firm BT to layoff 40,000-55,000 staff by 2030: Report

British telecoms and television group BT on 18 May said that it is soon going to layoff 40,000-55,000 of its staff between 2028 and 2030, that would include both direct BT employees and third-party workers and will mark a 31-42% reduction in company staffing.

“By continuing to build and connect like fury, digitise the way we work and simplify our structure, by the end of the 2020s BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base. New BT Group will be a leaner business with a brighter future," BT Chief Executive Philip Jansen said in a statement.

The new annoucement has arrived two days after UK mobile phone giant Vodafone unveiled plans to cut 11,000 jobs or one tenth of staff over three years. It is to be known that BT employs 130,000 staff, including contractors.

The BT is planning to lower its staff volume between 75,000 and 90,000 people over the next five to seven years, it said in a results statement.

"By the end of the 2020s, BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base," said chief executive Philip Jansen added.

Adding more, the firm said that its 'navigating an extraordinary macro-economic backdrop'. However, the foirm expects the slimmed-down group 'will be a leaner business with a brighter future' and will 'digitise the way we work and simplify our structure'.

Among others, the firm said once its full fibre broadband and 5G network was rolled out, it would not need as many staff to build and maintain it.

On Thursday, the firm revealed that net profit soared 50 percent to £1.9 billion ($2.4 billion) in its fiscal year to March, but the performance was skewed by a one-off tax credit.

Pre-tax profit however sank 12 percent to £1.7 billion from a year earlier, while revenue dipped one percent to £20.7 billion.

Investors meanwhile took flight following the news.

BT's share price sank almost nine percent to 134.80 pence in morning deals on the rising London stock market.

