Bro Code maker IndoBevs aims to double revenue to ₹700 cr in two years on new liqueur, upcoming whiskies
SummaryIndoBevs’s new Bonga Bonga liqueur can be infused into a spirit with a hookah apparatus.
IndoBevs Pvt. Ltd, the maker of wine-in-a-bottle cooler Bro Code and an importer and bottler of premium international spirits, expects to double its revenue by fiscal year 2026 (FY26) to ₹700 crore on the back of its new liqueur Bonga Bonga and upcoming whisky launches, according to its top executive.