Broad Peak partners Brescon for $300 mn special situation investments

“Broad Peak is known for their expertise in investing in special situations and we are excited to partner with them to be able to bring the appropriate capital to companies that are in need for such patient capital. This arrangement is a perfect combination of global capital backing local knowledge to achieve a win-win situation. The current arrangement with Broad Peak is a pre-cursor to Brescon’s ambition of raising a dedicated special situation fund from LPs spanning both domestic and foreign investors," said Nirmal Gangwal, Managing Partner of Brescon & Allied Partners LLP.