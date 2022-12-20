‘Broadcasting needs pricing forbearance’

But they acted very, very positively to address the issues, though they have just partially addressed the issue as our demand is always regulatory forbearance. If you compare pre-NTO and post-NTO, the monthly cable or DTH bill was probably 60% of what it is today. And by introducing NTO, everyone in the value chain suffered. No one was happy, including the regulator. Customers were most affected. So, that itself shows that such regulations and restrictions are not required. In any developed country, there are no such pricing regulations. Even in our country, there is no control over any essential item; so, we have always been of the view of what’s the point of controlling this? There are certain channels, which are spending probably just ₹10 crore on content for the year, while there are others, especially sports channels, that are spending thousands of crores only on sports rights. You can’t compare these channels and, thus, every channel can’t be for ₹19. That’s what we discussed and debated and as an industry, we are very happy Trai has taken the right direction. While we have not covered it fully, we hope that this is a path towards total forbearance that will support the whole ecosystem, including the customers.