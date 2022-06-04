Broadcom will look like a very different company next year. The trick will be making sure the right things stay the same.

The $61 billion acquisition of VMware unveiled last week sets the chip maker on a path to becoming a new type of technology conglomerate. After the deal closes—currently expected sometime in Broadcom’s fiscal year ending in October 2023—about half the company’s total revenue will come from software. That mix could tilt even further if the current chip shortage ever eases and the semiconductor industry reverts back to its cyclical nature. Global chip sales have dropped in six of the past 20 years, according to data from the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Another fall doesn’t look imminent. Average lead times for chip manufacturers edged up again in May to a record 27.1 weeks, Susquehanna Research reported Tuesday. And Broadcom’s chip business is hardly a laggard: The company is believed to have secured design wins at Facebook parent Meta Platforms that will be worth $1 billion a year in customized data-center chips, JPMorgan analysts wrote on Tuesday.

Though VMware isn’t immediately needed as a hedge against future chip cycles, the deal shows Broadcom swimming sharply against the recent tide of giant tech companies unwinding some of their empires. The company once known as Hewlett-Packard split itself in two in 2015, while International Business Machines hived off its IT-services arm last year into a new company called Kyndryl. VMware itself was recently unbundled when Dell spun off its majority-ownership stake in the company in November.

Such moves are often driven by the notion of “unlocking value." Conglomerates often get saddled with relatively low valuations, are perceived as unwieldy to manage or are weighed down by declining, mature businesses. Some analysts are worried because there is little precedent for a hybrid chip/software company.

“If the market doesn’t reward the multiple, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the company eventually split into two parts at some point in the future to unlock value," Chris Caso of Raymond James wrote in a note to clients.

Avoiding the conglomerate curse will require Broadcom to show that it can apply the successful M&A playbook it has used thus far.

The company has done five other major deals valued at more than $1 billion in the past seven years. Those have remade a business originally focused mostly on radio-frequency chips used in wireless devices; Broadcom’s revenue of $27.5 billion in its most recent fiscal year is four times what it generated in fiscal 2015, when the company went by the name Avago. Annual free cash flow—Broadcom’s true North Star—has grown nearly eightfold to $13.3 billion in that time.

Still, buying VMware represents a new kind of gamble. At nearly $13 billion in annual revenue now, VMware’s business is more than three times the size of CA Technologies when Broadcom bought the provider of mainframe software in 2018. It is also far more widely used, as the world’s businesses use VMware’s applications to run their data centers and cloud-based offerings more efficiently.

That necessitates a large sales footprint. VMware’s sales and marketing expenses now exceed $4 billion a year, which is more than three times what Broadcom spent on the same over the past four quarters despite a revenue base more than twice as large.

Broadcom’s deal is predicated on the notion that it can do more with less. In disclosing the transaction, the company outlined a goal of boosting VMware’s annual pretax earnings by 80%. Broadcom’s software president, Tom Krause, told analysts on a call last week that the company has “multiple knobs that we can turn on profitability," which includes driving “efficiency gains" in sales and marketing. Karl Keirstead of UBS also wrote to clients that “there is material margin upside potential at VMware," including the possibility of divesting “non-core businesses."

Wall Street has climbed on board. Broadcom’s share price—which lost 3% on the first reports of the deal—has since recovered, closing Monday with a three-day gain of 9% since the formal announcement. At around 15 times forward earnings, Broadcom’s multiple is well ahead of the single-digit valuations HP and Dell carried in their conglomerate days. But it is also well below the current average of both chip and software peers, giving Broadcom upside potential once it proves it can effectively straddle the two worlds.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text