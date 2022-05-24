Broadcom in talks to pay about $60 billion for VMware

The VMware discussions, together with Elon Musk’s agreement late last month to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion, show that despite market volatility, major deals are still doable. That’s in part because market declines have made acquisition targets more affordable and because sellers in some cases are more willing to accept stock as currency, in the hopes that they will benefit when it rebounds. Private-equity firms, meanwhile, remain flush with cash.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}