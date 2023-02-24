Broking-tech platform FYERS launches 'verified profit and loss' feature to tame trading related fraud online
- By using this feature, traders will be able to share their 100% accurate P&L on trades done through FYERS on social media via a URL, without being able to edit or manipulate it.
Leading broking-tech platform, FYERS becomes the first brokerage in India to launch a feature to verify trader or trade authenticity to tackle trading-related forgery on social media. The broker has launched the ‘Verified Profit and Loss (P&L)’ statement, a first-of-its-kind feature that enables traders to share an accurate and verified representation of their performance in the market.
