Mumbai: Canadian private equity giant Brookfield backed non-banking finance firm IndoStar Capital Finance (ICFL) has appointed Deep Jaggi as its chief business officer, the lender said in a statement.

IndoStar is a NBFC engaged in providing used and new commercial vehicle financing for transporters, loans to SME borrowers and affordable home finance.

Jaggi will report to R Sridhar, executive vice-chairman and CEO of Indostar.

Jaggi joins from HDB (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Bank), where he was head of asset finance for the past 10 years and was responsible for the P&L of commercial vehicles, construction equipment, passenger vehicles and tractors business. He has previously worked at Cholamandalam Finance and Apollo Tyres in his earlier roles.

At IndoStar, Jaggi will head all of the retail businesses of the lender, business development and collections.

“We have defined a clear path to expand the portfolio of retail loans for second-hand commercial vehicles and affordable housing. Deep’s extensive experience in retail lending will certainly be an asset to IndoStar," said R Sridhar.

“I look forward to strengthening the company’s business, corporate and strategic initiatives, and look forward to further bolstering IndoStar’s customer reach with a clear focus on retail lending powered by commercial vehicles and affordable housing finance," said Jaggi.

