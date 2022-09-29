OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Brookfield buys US renewable developers for $1.5 billion

One of the world’s biggest clean-energy investors is buying a pair of U.S. renewable developers for $1.5 billion, in bets that add to the money flooding into projects despite this year’s market volatility.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout