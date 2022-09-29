Brookfield buys US renewable developers for $1.5 billion2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 05:43 PM IST
Deals for Scout Clean Energy and Standard Solar add to flood of cash into renewables despite market volatility
Deals for Scout Clean Energy and Standard Solar add to flood of cash into renewables despite market volatility
One of the world’s biggest clean-energy investors is buying a pair of U.S. renewable developers for $1.5 billion, in bets that add to the money flooding into projects despite this year’s market volatility.