Brookfield closes deal to pick 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises' four commercial properties2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 09:46 PM IST
'In India, Brookfield owns and operates over 50 million square feet of commercial real estate assets in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
Global investment firm Brookfield Asset Management on Monday said that it has closed a deal to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Bharti Enterprises’ four commercial properties.
