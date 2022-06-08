Brookfield commissions solar project in India with 445 MW capacity1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 10:42 PM IST
The solar plant located near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was executed well ahead of schedule, in under a year, said Brookfield
Brookfield Renewable India on Wednesday announced the commissioning of its first greenfield project in India, a solar plant with 445 MW capacity.