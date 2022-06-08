Brookfield Renewable India on Wednesday announced the commissioning of its first greenfield project in India, a solar plant with 445 MW capacity.

The plant located near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was executed well ahead of schedule, in under a year, said the company statement.

NTPC will offtake this power under a 25-year PPA for onward sale to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company and Puducherry Electricity Department.

“The project will contribute to India’s decarbonisation efforts, generating over 800 GWh of clean energy annually and avoiding 600,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year," it said.

With full commissioning of the plant, Brookfield’s operational renewable energy portfolio in India will be 1 GW.

Speaking about the development, Nawal Saini, Managing Director, Brookfield, said: “We have expanded our renewable energy presence in India significantly. Our in-house development, procurement and execution teams are well positioned to drive growth from our renewable energy assets with greenfield development expected to play an increasingly key role going forward."

“We have a multiple gigawatt development pipeline aimed towards partnering with companies and helping them achieve their decarbonization goals while participating in India’s journey towards achieving its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030," he said

The project was developed under a strategic partnership between Brookfield Renewables and Axis Energy Ventures. Tata Power Solar Systems Limited was the construction partner with HSBC India and Axis Bank being the financing partners.

Brookfield is one of world’s largest investors in renewable power, with approximately 21 GW of generating capacity and a development pipeline of over 60 GW. Its assets, located in North and South America, Europe, India, and China, comprise a diverse technology base of hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, storage, and other renewable technologies.