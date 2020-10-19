Brookfield, CPPIB, NIIF in race to buy Mahindra’s 600MW solar assets

Mahindra Susten’s renewable energy assets are among many ongoing large portfolio sales in the infrastructure space, as financial investors continue to remain bullish on the sector’s prospects. Mint reported in July that private equity investors KKR and Actis are in talks to acquire a 435MW solar portfolio from Azure Power Global Ltd, which is backed by Canadian institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). Saudi Arabia’s Alfanar Group is also looking to sell half its 600MW wind power projects in India. Some others in the process of selling renewable projects include Finland’s state-controlled power utility Fortum Oyj, which is also looking for buyers for its 500MW solar projects in India.