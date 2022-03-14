Brookfield eyes significant stake in Mahindra Susten assets

Mahindra Susten earlier ran two separate programmes to divest its assets—one managed by EY to sell its under-construction solar projects and the EPC business, and the other handled by Rothschild to sell its operational solar assets. While private equity firm Actis Llp, among others, were earlier in the fray for Mahindra Susten’s EPC business and under-construction solar assets, the operational projects saw interest from India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). Mahindra Susten sold about 160MW of solar projects to CLP India in February 2020.