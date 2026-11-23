Mumbai: Following its $1.7 billion buyout of PGP Glass, a specialty glass packaging manufacturer, from US-based private equity firm Blackstone, Brookfield has laid out a clear roadmap to scale its business over the next few years. Aditya Joshi, the global private investor’s managing partner and head of private equity for Asia-Pacific, continues to see attractive opportunities in the industrial and financial services sectors.
Mumbai: Following its $1.7 billion buyout of PGP Glass, a specialty glass packaging manufacturer, from US-based private equity firm Blackstone, Brookfield has laid out a clear roadmap to scale its business over the next few years. Aditya Joshi, the global private investor’s managing partner and head of private equity for Asia-Pacific, continues to see attractive opportunities in the industrial and financial services sectors.
In an interview with Mint, he discusses Brookfield’s patient approach to India, the recent correction in valuations and why the market is becoming increasingly attractive for investments for the company, which has more than $35 billion of assets under management in India. Edited excerpts:
Can you take us through deployments and exits in Asia?
We remain focused on both new investments and exits, with a strong emphasis on generating DPI (distributions to paid-in capital, or the money returned to limited partners for every dollar invested). In our Asian private equity business, we have actively generated distributions through exits, including the sale of Multiplex in Australia and two minority stake sales in our Latrobe asset. Collectively, these transactions have generated more than A$1 billion. While we don’t reveal exact figures, India is one of the four key markets in our Asia franchise, alongside Australia, China and West Asia. We are also looking to establish a presence in Japan.
What are your key areas of focus in India today?
Industrials remain a key focus area for us. We have invested in businesses across packaging, specialty chemicals, lead-acid batteries and electrodes. Financial services is another priority sector, with subsegments such as lending, asset management and insurance offering attractive opportunities.
Broadly, India is a very attractive market for us given its strong macroeconomic fundamentals. As a global firm, we are particularly interested in businesses based in India that sell to global markets. This ‘India for the world’ thesis fits well with our strategy, and PGP is a good example of the kind of transaction we would like to pursue more of.
How do you plan to scale PGP Glass? Are you thinking of bolt-ons?
We have a clear 100- to 1,000-day plan focused on growing revenue and profitability, driving value creation and introducing AI (artificial intelligence)-led modernization. We believe this is a high-quality business and have successfully executed similar platform-building strategies across Asia. While there are no immediate plans for acquisitions, we will explore opportunities as they emerge. We have a strong playbook for integrating businesses and driving value through synergies. Any acquisition would need to have a clear industrial rationale, such as helping us enter a new geography, expand our customer base or add capabilities.
What are your near-term plans for the asset?
Our focus is to expand the business in specialty glass markets across Europe and North America, particularly the US and Canada. Given our network and relationships with glass manufacturers in Canada, we see significant opportunities to connect the company with new customers and grow its specialty glass segment. Since specialty glass commands higher margins than regular glass, expanding the customer base in this segment offers a clear path to margin improvement.
We also see opportunities to deploy AI, modernize processes and drive automation to improve productivity. Together, these initiatives offer a clear path to revenue growth, productivity gains and, ultimately, margin expansion. The decline in profitability (in FY26) was partly due to a one-time tariff impact, which has since been reversed.
With exit timelines shrinking for private equity-backed assets, how are you thinking of an IPO?
We believe the business has strong potential in the IPO (initial public offering) market at the right time. However, there is no immediate hurry to list. An IPO will be an important exit route among the options we eventually evaluate, but our priority is to demonstrate growth and strengthen the business before taking it to the public markets.
Why has Brookfield been slow on the private equity side in India?
We have been patient and disciplined in our approach. While waiting for the right investment opportunities in India, we remained active in markets such as Australia, China and the Middle East. India had become relatively expensive over the past three years, and we have consciously stayed away from deals that did not meet our valuation expectations or investment mandate. We do not believe in investing simply for fear of missing out.
However, India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a large and young working population. We also see several attractive themes across both the ‘India for India’ and ‘India for the world’ opportunities. There is no reason why we cannot increase our investments in the country. We remain very active and believe that the recent market correction has brought India back into a more attractive territory.
Do you see more family-owned businesses turning to private equity players?
Yes. Beyond the traditional transfer of assets from one private equity firm to another, we are also seeing family-owned businesses undergoing generational transitions as another significant opportunity for us. Many founders who set up businesses in the 1980s and 1990s are now in their 70s, and the next generation may not necessarily want to take over the business. We see ourselves as a natural partner for such businesses, having acquired family-owned assets and transitioned them to professional management in other parts of Asia. This will remain a key focus area for us in India.
Have you considered allocating capital to more mid-market buyouts, as your peers do?
We manage a large global fund with a concentrated portfolio, so any investment we make in India needs to be meaningful at the fund level. Doing too many small deals would not make strategic sense. We therefore evaluate opportunities based on the size of the underlying profit pool. The cheque size is less important than whether the business offers a sufficiently large profit opportunity for us to invest.