Brookfield India Reit raises over ₹2.3K cr2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Some of the marquee existing and new investors that invested in the QIP include HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI, 360 One (formerly IIFL), Morgan Stanley Asia and Ashoka India Opportunities Fund among others.
MUMBAI : Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) has raised over ₹2,305 crore through qualified institutional placement. The significant investor interest led to a 50% upsizing of the offer, the company said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×