Brookfield India REIT acquires Candore Techspace N2 for 3,970 cr

Brookfield India REIT acquires Candore Techspace N2 for 3,970 cr

Brookfield India REIT acquisition and the funding are subject to unitholder and regulatory approvals.
1 min read . 09:40 PM IST Livemint

Brookfield India REIT on Friday announced acquisition of Candore Techspace N2 for 3,970 crore. The company has also said it will undertake 950 crore preferential issue to Brookfield Group, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Ltd and State Bank of India (SBI).

Brookfield said the acquisition will be financed through a combination of preferential issue of 950 crore at a price of 294.25 per unit, and a property level debt issue of 2,910 crore at 6.78% per annum.

The preferential issue amounting to 495 crore will be allotted to third party investors and 455 crore will be allotted to Brookfield Group.

The acquisition and the funding are subject to unitholder and regulatory approvals.

The company said it exercised its right to acquire SDPL Noida, consequently, Candor TechSpace N2, one of its identified pipeline assets and the largest office park in Noida with 4.5 msf gross leasable area

Brookfield became first Indian REIT to secure commitments from institutional investors for a preferential issue.

N2 is leased to multinational tenants such as Samsung, Sopra Steria, Telus International and Qualcomm, demonstrating a strong correlation to the robust growth in global technology delivery from India.

Post this acquisition, tax free sources of distribution expected to be over 50% versus 33% in Q2FY22 and Brookfield Group’s unitholding will be 53.7% reiterating its long-term.

 

