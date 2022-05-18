Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Wednesday announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022. The company achieved gross leasing of 1.6 MSF in FY2022 at an 11% re-leasing spread and, additionally, signed expansion options of 0.3 MSF during the year.

It saw 9% average escalation on 2.8 MSF of leased area during the year with rental collections at 99% for the year. Distributions for the year are ₹22.10 per unit, exceeding its guidance of ₹22.00 per unit.

“Completed a large-scale and complementary acquisition of Candor Techspace N2 for Rs. 40 billion, enhancing our operating area by 35% and improving our Effective Economic Occupancy by 4%," the company said.

It saw inorganic growth pipeline of 6.4 MSF of fully built properties to further increase its scale and operating income. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust comprises of five large campus format office parks located in – Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, and Kolkata.

“We are pleased with our performance in the first year since listing; having delivered on high yield and attractive total returns to our unitholders. This sentiment is reflective in our performance for the past year where we achieved 1.6 MSF of leasing across assets including 1.2 MSF of new leasing. The return to office trends coupled with the expansion plans of the global IT/ITES industry in India point towards strong demand for commercial real estate in India." said Alok Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Brookprop Management Services Private Limited.