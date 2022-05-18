OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Brookfield India REIT's rental collections at 99% for FY22
Listen to this article

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Wednesday announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022. The company achieved gross leasing of 1.6 MSF in FY2022 at an 11% re-leasing spread and, additionally, signed expansion options of 0.3 MSF during the year.

It saw 9% average escalation on 2.8 MSF of leased area during the year with rental collections at 99% for the year. Distributions for the year are 22.10 per unit, exceeding its guidance of 22.00 per unit.

“Completed a large-scale and complementary acquisition of Candor Techspace N2 for Rs. 40 billion, enhancing our operating area by 35% and improving our Effective Economic Occupancy by 4%," the company said.

It saw inorganic growth pipeline of 6.4 MSF of fully built properties to further increase its scale and operating income. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust comprises of five large campus format office parks located in – Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, and Kolkata.

MINT PREMIUM See All

“We are pleased with our performance in the first year since listing; having delivered on high yield and attractive total returns to our unitholders. This sentiment is reflective in our performance for the past year where we achieved 1.6 MSF of leasing across assets including 1.2 MSF of new leasing. The return to office trends coupled with the expansion plans of the global IT/ITES industry in India point towards strong demand for commercial real estate in India." said Alok Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Brookprop Management Services Private Limited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout