Brookfield India REIT's rental collections at 99% for FY22

“We are pleased with our performance in the first year since listing; having delivered on high yield and attractive total returns to our unitholders. This sentiment is reflective in our performance for the past year where we achieved 1.6 MSF of leasing across assets including 1.2 MSF of new leasing. The return to office trends coupled with the expansion plans of the global IT/ITES industry in India point towards strong demand for commercial real estate in India." said Alok Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Brookprop Management Services Private Limited.