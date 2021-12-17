BENGALURU : Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield India REIT) on Friday said it has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Seaview Developers Private Ltd (SDPL) which owns Candor TechSpace N2, an office park in Noida, for ₹3970 crore.

It said the acquisition will be financed through a combination of preferential issue of ₹950 crore at a price of ₹294.25 per unit, and a property level debt issue of ₹2910 crore at 6.78% per annum. The preferential issue amounting to ₹495 crore will be allotted to third party investors and ₹455 crore will be allotted to Brookfield Group.

The acquisition and the funding are subject to unitholder and regulatory approvals, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday evening.

“We have a stated strategy of growing our REIT through accretive acquisitions. Candor TechSpace N2 is an irreplaceable property with best -in-class tenancy. The campus is almost complete at a 100% effective economic occupancy. With this acquisition, our operating area increases by 35% to 18.6 million sq ft and the gross asset value increases by 34% to ₹15,600 crore," said Alok Aggarwal, CEO, Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd.

“Candor TechSpace N2 is also poised for strong organic growth with contracted escalations, attractive 15% mark-to-market potential and 0.8 million sq ft of on-campus development potential," he added.

Candor TechSpace N2 is leased to multinational tenants such as Samsung, Sopra Steria, Telus International and Qualcomm, among others.

Brookfield India REIT will issue the units to Brookfield Group, HDFC Life Insurance, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd and State Bank of India via a preferential issue subject to unitholder and stock exchange approvals.

BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor and placement agent, and SBI Capital Markets Limited is serving as placement agent to Brookfield India REIT.

Candor TechSpace spans 29.65 acres, and located within the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway micro-market, and includes 13 operating buildings with 3.6 million sq ft of operational area, one under-construction building of 0.2 million sq ft and a further development potential of 0.8 million sq ft.

