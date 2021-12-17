Brookfield India REIT to acquire Noida office park for 3970 crore

It said the acquisition will be financed through a combination of preferential issue of ₹950 crore at a price of ₹294.25 per unit, and a property level debt issue of ₹2910 crore at 6.78% per annum. The preferential issue amounting to ₹495 crore will be allotted to third party investors and ₹455 crore will be allotted to Brookfield Group.