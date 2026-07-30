Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Brookfield announces $600 million renewable energy platform for India

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read30 Jul 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Brookfield already has around 45 GW of wind and solar assets in India, either operational or under development.
Brookfield already has around 45 GW of wind and solar assets in India, either operational or under development.(Bloomberg)
Summary

The platform, backed by Brookfield's Catalytic Transition Fund, aims to accelerate solar, wind and battery storage projects by addressing PPA, grid and land acquisition bottlenecks.

Gift this article

Brookfield is expanding its India clean energy push with a new platform designed to tackle one of the sector's biggest constraints: getting renewable projects from development to execution.

Brookfield is expanding its India clean energy push with a new platform designed to tackle one of the sector's biggest constraints: getting renewable projects from development to execution.

The global investment firm on Thursday launched Lumara, a renewable energy platform that will deploy $600 million across solar, wind and battery storage projects by targeting bottlenecks such as delays in power purchase agreement (PPA) contracting, grid connection approvals, and land acquisition.

The global investment firm on Thursday launched Lumara, a renewable energy platform that will deploy $600 million across solar, wind and battery storage projects by targeting bottlenecks such as delays in power purchase agreement (PPA) contracting, grid connection approvals, and land acquisition.

The platform aims to accelerate the development and construction of renewable energy projects by advancing them earlier in their lifecycle, allowing developers to bring capacity online faster.

Also Read | Brookfield set to raise $300 mn for Altius pre-IPO

“India represents one of the most attractive markets globally for renewable energy, supported by strong demand and a target to achieve 500 GW by 2030,” said Nawal Saini, managing partner and head of energy, South Asia and the Middle East at Brookfield in a statement. “Lumara provides distinct solutions to the bottlenecks in the market which means advancing projects earlier in their lifecycle and enabling faster delivery of critical domestic energy capacity.”

Backing the energy transition

The launch comes as global investors continue to increase allocations to energy transition assets, with renewable power generation and battery storage emerging as key investment themes.

Venture capital investors have increasingly backed companies across the clean energy value chain, including battery storage, while larger global investors have continued to finance utility-scale wind and solar projects.

Also Read | Why are renewable firms tapping the broader value chain

The investments also align with India's broader clean energy ambitions. Under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) submitted to the United Nations, India aims for non-fossil fuel sources to account for 60% of its installed electricity capacity by 2035.

Lumara will be funded through Brookfield's Catalytic Transition Fund (CTF), which focuses on deploying capital into clean energy and transition assets across emerging markets. The platform's initial portfolio targets 6 GW of solar, wind and battery storage capacity.

Also Read | Climate reality: India cannot go green if it runs short of critical minerals

Its strategy includes accelerating projects that have already secured land and grid interconnection positions, enabling them to begin construction before signing PPAs, while also providing credit solutions to developers to help fast-track their project pipelines.

Lumara will have a dedicated management team responsible for project execution, capital deployment and asset management.

Brookfield said its existing India energy portfolio comprises about 45 GW of wind and solar assets that are operational or under development. The firm has deployed more than $32 billion in India across infrastructure, energy, real estate and private equity. Globally, Brookfield manages more than $1 trillion in assets across 30 countries.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsBrookfield announces $600 million renewable energy platform for India

Brookfield announces $600 million renewable energy platform for India

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read30 Jul 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Brookfield already has around 45 GW of wind and solar assets in India, either operational or under development.
Brookfield already has around 45 GW of wind and solar assets in India, either operational or under development.(Bloomberg)
Summary

The platform, backed by Brookfield's Catalytic Transition Fund, aims to accelerate solar, wind and battery storage projects by addressing PPA, grid and land acquisition bottlenecks.

Gift this article

Brookfield is expanding its India clean energy push with a new platform designed to tackle one of the sector's biggest constraints: getting renewable projects from development to execution.

Brookfield is expanding its India clean energy push with a new platform designed to tackle one of the sector's biggest constraints: getting renewable projects from development to execution.

The global investment firm on Thursday launched Lumara, a renewable energy platform that will deploy $600 million across solar, wind and battery storage projects by targeting bottlenecks such as delays in power purchase agreement (PPA) contracting, grid connection approvals, and land acquisition.

The global investment firm on Thursday launched Lumara, a renewable energy platform that will deploy $600 million across solar, wind and battery storage projects by targeting bottlenecks such as delays in power purchase agreement (PPA) contracting, grid connection approvals, and land acquisition.

The platform aims to accelerate the development and construction of renewable energy projects by advancing them earlier in their lifecycle, allowing developers to bring capacity online faster.

Also Read | Brookfield set to raise $300 mn for Altius pre-IPO

“India represents one of the most attractive markets globally for renewable energy, supported by strong demand and a target to achieve 500 GW by 2030,” said Nawal Saini, managing partner and head of energy, South Asia and the Middle East at Brookfield in a statement. “Lumara provides distinct solutions to the bottlenecks in the market which means advancing projects earlier in their lifecycle and enabling faster delivery of critical domestic energy capacity.”

Backing the energy transition

The launch comes as global investors continue to increase allocations to energy transition assets, with renewable power generation and battery storage emerging as key investment themes.

Venture capital investors have increasingly backed companies across the clean energy value chain, including battery storage, while larger global investors have continued to finance utility-scale wind and solar projects.

Also Read | Why are renewable firms tapping the broader value chain

The investments also align with India's broader clean energy ambitions. Under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) submitted to the United Nations, India aims for non-fossil fuel sources to account for 60% of its installed electricity capacity by 2035.

Lumara will be funded through Brookfield's Catalytic Transition Fund (CTF), which focuses on deploying capital into clean energy and transition assets across emerging markets. The platform's initial portfolio targets 6 GW of solar, wind and battery storage capacity.

Also Read | Climate reality: India cannot go green if it runs short of critical minerals

Its strategy includes accelerating projects that have already secured land and grid interconnection positions, enabling them to begin construction before signing PPAs, while also providing credit solutions to developers to help fast-track their project pipelines.

Lumara will have a dedicated management team responsible for project execution, capital deployment and asset management.

Brookfield said its existing India energy portfolio comprises about 45 GW of wind and solar assets that are operational or under development. The firm has deployed more than $32 billion in India across infrastructure, energy, real estate and private equity. Globally, Brookfield manages more than $1 trillion in assets across 30 countries.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsBrookfield announces $600 million renewable energy platform for India
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP