Brookfield nears deal for Mahindra’s EPC biz, solar units

With more than $575 billion in assets under management, Brookfield has invested about $20 billion in India so far. While private equity firm Actis Llp, among others, was also in the fray for Mahindra Susten’s EPC business and under-construction 600MW solar assets, the operational projects saw interest from India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

