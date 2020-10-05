Brookfield’s Reit to uplift commercial realty

Institutional as well as retail investors are likely to take positive view on the Brookfield issue, driven by successful listing of the first two Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits)—Embassy Office Parks and Mindspace Business Parks, they said. Brookfield filed a draft document with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week to launch its Reit issue and monetize commercial real estate. It plans to list Reit by the end of this year.