Mumbai: Brookfield has agreed to acquire PGP Glass (PGP) from Blackstone for $1.7 billion, the companies said in a statement on Monday.
PGP is a manufacturer of specialty glass packaging for cosmetics and perfumery, specialty food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, serving global brands in more than 70 countries.
The company offers end-to-end solutions comprising design, mould-making, specialty glass manufacturing and decoration, supported by three manufacturing facilities in India and Sri Lanka, alongside an extensive global logistics and warehousing network.
“PGP is a high-quality manufacturer of specialty glass packaging, with a leadership position in premium categories and longstanding relationships with some of the world’s most recognizable brands,” said Aditya Joshi, managing partner and head of private equity for Brookfield in Asia Pacific and Middle East. “As demand for high-quality packaging continues to increase worldwide, Brookfield brings the scale and operating expertise to accelerate PGP’s growth through an AI-led transformation programme.”
PGP, based in Mumbai, has 13 furnaces and production capacity of over 1,800 tonnes per day. Its overseas markets account for more than 70% of its sales. It differentiates itself as a scaled, cost-advantaged manufacturer in the large premium glass packaging market.
The glass packaging market benefits from established demand across a broad range of products and segments, with limited substitution risk in premium applications. Structural cost pressures and capacity rationalization among European and North American manufacturers have created significant opportunities for efficient, high-quality producers such as PGP Glass to expand their market presence.
“Brookfield’s global footprint and substantial experience managing businesses across cycles will be particularly useful to us,” said Vijay Shah, chief executive officer of PGP Glass. He added that the partnership with Brookfield will accelerate the company’s next phase of growth.
Brookfield’s investment will be funded through the Brookfield Capital Partners strategy and its affiliate Brookfield Business Corporation, the companies said in the statement.
“Under the leadership of Vijay Shah, the management team has delivered outstanding operating performance, outpaced its peers and demonstrated leadership in sustainability,” said Amit Dalmia, senior managing director and head of the Blackstone operating team in Asia.
PGP plans to expand its growth trajectory through deeper penetration with existing customers, expansion into attractive markets, and targeted manufacturing capacity investments. It also sees opportunities to accelerate AI-led transformation across the enterprise, through enhanced sales and operations planning, production efficiency and quality control.