Brookfield, RIL bet on renewables in Australia

Brookfield, RIL bet on renewables in Australia2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Brookfield Asset Management has partnered with Reliance Industries to invest $20-30 billion over the next decade in Australia's renewable energy sector
Mumbai: Brookfield Asset Management has entered into an agreement with Reliance Industries (RIL) to seize the emerging opportunities in Australia’s renewable energy space, following its acquisition of Origin Energy in March.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×