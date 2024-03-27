Brookfield's big sale has many investors interested

Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Fund’s Sekura Energy is also active in the sector, and is the front runner to buy solar projects totalling 350 megawatts (MW) from O2 Power, promoted by Singapore’s Temasek and European alternative asset manager EQT, in a deal having an equity and enterprise value of $50 million and $200 million, as reported by Mint earlier. Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus, the alternative investment fund managed by Edelweiss Alternatives invests in operating assets across sectors, including roads, renewables and transmission. It has been active in green energy, and in 2021 acquired 74% stake in the solar portfolio of the Engie Group in India with 813 MW of operating capacity. It is also interested in Macquarie Group’s sale of 400 MW solar power projects of its Stride platform with the potential deal having an equity value of around $300 million.