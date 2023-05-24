NEW DELHI: BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) has partnered with energy software company Sheru to introduce India’s first vehicle-to-grid station. The station will provide swappable batteries for electric vehicles while also relieving pressure on power demand and fortifying the power grid.

The collaboration aims to contribute to decarbonization efforts while enabling the transition to green mobility and energy sectors.

Sheru’s exclusive bidirectional battery-swapping station will provide interchangeable batteries for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and rickshaws empowering their mobility. Concurrently, the station will assist BRPL in meeting its power requirements during peak demand periods.

Shikhar Sharma, COO of Sheru, stated, “Sheru delivers cutting-edge solutions for the power sector. Through our collaboration with BSES, we are enabling round-the-clock power sourced from renewable energy."

Sharma further explained that since standalone battery storage entails substantial capital investment, Sheru’s solution optimizes the unused battery space of electric vehicles, addressing the capital expenditure concerns for BSES while generating revenue for EV and battery owners.

“By harnessing the battery capacity of swapping stations as distributed energy resources installed across the distribution area, we can support the grid during peak periods and optimize battery charging through the integration of renewable energy sources or during off-peak power periods. This collaboration with Sheru allows us to build a sustainable model for EV charging," said a representative from BRPL.