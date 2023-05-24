BSES Rajdhani and Sheru collaborate to launch India’s first vehicle-to-grid Station1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 04:21 PM IST
The collaboration aims to contribute to decarbonization efforts while enabling the transition to green mobility and energy sectors, while also relieving pressure on power demand and fortifying the power grid
NEW DELHI: BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) has partnered with energy software company Sheru to introduce India’s first vehicle-to-grid station. The station will provide swappable batteries for electric vehicles while also relieving pressure on power demand and fortifying the power grid.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×