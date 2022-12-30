BSE appoints Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD, CEO from 4 Jan

BSE appoints Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD, CEO from 4 Jan1 min read . 10:22 PM IST
BSE Ltd on Friday said that Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the Managing Director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the exchange effective January 4. He has been appointed for a tenure of five years.
Sundararaman Ramamurthy appointment is subject to consent of shareholders. The exchange will seek approval from the shareholders through a postal ballot on January 16
"As informed earlier, his appointment is subject to ratification by the Shareholders. The Company has initiated the process for seeking Shareholders ratification through Postal Ballot mechanism and the e-Voting for the same will be ending on Monday, January 16, 2023 (05.00 p.m. IST)," said BSE in its regulatory filing.
In November, BSE received consent from regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to appoint Ramamurthy as MD and CEO of the exchange.
The position has been vacant since July when the then MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan resigned from the post to join the National Stock Exchange (NSE).He was appointed as MD and CEO of NSE, in late July.
Sundararaman Ramamurthy has over 20 years of work experience at National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and as a senior member of the NSE team since its inception, he was responsible for significant transformation of the Indian capital markets for over two decades.
Until recently was the MD & Chief Operating Officer in Indian arm of Bank of America (BANA) where his responsibilities included global governance and control of the banking entity in India and the securities segment. He was also a part of various Board/Leadership forums at Bank of America.
