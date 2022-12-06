BSE chairman quits PTC India board3 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Former secretary in the finance ministry Sushma Nath was the first to resign in the last week of November.
Former secretary in the finance ministry Sushma Nath was the first to resign in the last week of November.
The board of directors of PTC India has again been rocked by a series of resignations with BSE chairman S. S. Mundra being the latest to step down from the board of the state-run power trading company, said two people with knowledge of the developments.