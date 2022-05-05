BSE Ebix Appoints Sachin Seth as CEO & Managing Director

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Seth joins BSE Ebix from Ernst & Young LLP (EY) where he was responsible in setting up and growing the digital and fintech practice for EY’s Financial Services Division since 2016
BSE Ebix Insurance Broking Private Limited (BSE Ebix), a joint venture of BSE and Ebix Singapore Pte Ltd., announced today that Sachin Seth has been appointed as CEO and MD of BSE Ebix. The company is focused on the distribution of insurance products by combining the physical presence of PoSPs (Point of Sales Person) with an omnichannel digital channel.
According to the press release, Seth joins BSE Ebix from Ernst & Young LLP (EY) where he was responsible in setting up and growing the digital and fintech practice for EY’s Financial Services Division since 2016. Prior to EY, Sachin spent more than a decade with IBM consulting in a similar domain, as an executive director.
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO - BSE, said “We are excited to have Seth onboard, to lead the BSE Ebix joint venture. At BSE Ebix, we are committed to reaching out to every citizen of the country and providing insurance solutions as per their needs. This appointment is another step forward in that direction, to establish BSE Ebix as a leading insurance distribution player, while providing the best-in-class services to our customers across the length and breadth of the country."
Robin Raina, Chairman, President and CEO – Ebix Inc. said, “BSE and Ebix both are committed to bringing the best of technologies and innovation in the field of insurance distribution in India. With Seth joining as Managing Director, BSE Ebix now has a leading industry professional who has helped pioneer new concepts in the Financial services arena for two decades. We are excited to have him lead the BSE Ebix efforts to establish a leading insurance distribution venture in the country."
BSE EBIX had beta launched its operations on February 7, 2020, with the initial offering of private car and two-wheeler auto insurance. Currently, BSE Ebix is offering general insurance for motors, health insurance and life insurance.