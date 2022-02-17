BSE Ebix partners with LIC join for distribution of insurance products

BSE Ebix had beta launched its operations on February 7, 2020, with the offering of private car and two-wheeler auto insurance. The company aims to revolutionize not only buying of insurance from a consumer perspective but also enable insurers to distribute insurance products in a highly efficient manner, while automating and integrating complex back-end processes seamlessly with front end distribution. Currently, there are seven General Insurance companies in Motor, five Health Insurance Companies for Health Products and three Life Insurance Companies for Life Products on the BSE Ebix platform. Besides, we also issue Policies through offline mode with two more Insurance Companies. As on date, BSE Ebix has registered over 10,500 Point of Sale Persons (PoSPs) out of which 4677 are certified and ready to do business through BSE Ebix Portal.