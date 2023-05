Leading bourses BSE and NSE on Friday said that NDTV, an Adani Group company, will move out of the ASM framework from May 22.

On March 17, both the bourses moved NDTV from the second to the first stage of the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.

The stock is to be excluded from the ASM framework effective May 22, according to two separate circulars available on the BSE and NSE websites.

On March 10, both exchanges put three Adani Group stocks, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy from the ASM framework.

In two separate circulars, the bourses said these securities will continue in the framework but will be moved from respective lower stage ASM from March 27.

Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) reported 97.5 per cent decline in net profit (attributable to owners) at ₹59 lakhs for the quarter that ended March 2023. This is against a consolidated net profit of ₹24.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its consolidated revenue from operations declined by 35.5 per cent to ₹66.96 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹103.8 crore a year ago.

On December 30, 2022, AMG Media Networks Ltd (AMNL), through its indirect subsidiary RRPR Holding Private Limited has acquired 27.26% stake in NDTV, resulting in a controlling stake of 64.71% in NDTV by AMNL through its subsidiaries.

The company's scrip ended 3.53 per cent up at ₹177.60 at BSE.