BSE Q3 net profit more than doubled to 32 crore

Mumbai: BSE Ltd's consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹32.37 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 against ₹13.53 crore for the same quarter last year, BSE said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Profit was lower than ₹34.53 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of three analysts.

During the quarter, revenue from operations rose 10% to ₹120.59 crore from ₹109.92 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

Continuing its stellar performance, BSE StAR MF platform registered 37% increase in total value of orders processed in the Mutual fund segment to ₹2.05 trillion for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 compared to ₹1.49 trillion for the corresponding quarter previous year. “In spite of a pandemic year, BSE’s StAR MF platform has been seen growth in the total number of orders processed by 64% to 643 lakhs during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 393 lakhs during the nine months ended December 31, 2019," it said in a statement.

The total number of systematic investment plan (SIP) registered under the segment increased by 256% to 11.18 lakhs for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from 3.14 lakhs for the nine months ended December 31, 2019.

Average daily turnover in equity segment increased 43% to ₹3,618 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the ₹2,535 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

Ashishkumar Chauhan MD and CEO of BSE said, “BSE has continued to innovate and undertake new initiatives right through the COVID period. BSE’s launch of its electronic spot platform for agricultural commodities BEAM on December 11, 2020 would now serve as a national level, institutionalized, electronic, transparent commodity spot trading platform in line with the Prime Minister's vision to create a “single market".

"BSE’s has launched StAR MF Plus platform to significantly improve customer experience and offer superior services including end-to-end value-based services offered to the asset management companies (AMCs), distributors, investors, and mutual fund industry participants and continues to undertake new initiatives for a much bigger, stronger, robust and dominant future," he added.

Average daily turnover in equity derivatives segment increased 156% to ₹201 billion for the December 2020 quarter from ₹78.44 billion for the September quarter. Growth in turnover of equity derivatives contracts can significantly complement the growth in turnover in equity segment to improve BSE’s turnover and market share in Red Ocean businesses of BSE.

The average daily turnover of Currency Futures Segment for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 was ₹8,145 crore and the average daily turnover in the Options Segment for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 was ₹11,698 crore.

“The total number of members admitted in this segment is 290. The turnover in Commodity Derivatives segment for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 was ₹4.11 trillion and highest turnover of ₹5,118 crore recorded on August 11, 2020," it added.

