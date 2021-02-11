BSE Q3 net profit more than doubled to 32 crore

Continuing its stellar performance, BSE StAR MF platform registered 37% increase in total value of orders processed in the Mutual fund segment to ₹2.05 trillion for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 compared to ₹1.49 trillion for the corresponding quarter previous year. “In spite of a pandemic year, BSE’s StAR MF platform has been seen growth in the total number of orders processed by 64% to 643 lakhs during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 393 lakhs during the nine months ended December 31, 2019," it said in a statement.

