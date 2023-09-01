BSE share buyback price raised to ₹1,080 per share from ₹816; record date fixed on September 141 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:16 AM IST
BSE share buyback updates: BSE board fixed the record date for the proposed share buyback at September 14, 2023. As per the revised buyback offer, BSE will now be buying back 34.70 lakh equity shares, representing 2.56% stake of the company.
BSE Ltd on Friday said its board approved to increase the offer price for its proposed share buyback and also fixed the record date for the same. BSE share buyback price has been increased to ₹1,080 per share from ₹816 earlier.
