The BSE , Asia’s oldest stock exchange, on Monday launched a new logo on its 149th foundation day.

Formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, the premier Indian bourse BSE and its benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex is the face of the Indian capital markets.

BSE was established in 1875 as ‘The Native Share & Stock Brokers' Association’ under a banyan tree in Mumbai’s Dalal Street.

Over the past century, BSE has facilitated the growth of the Indian corporate sector by providing it an efficient capital-raising platform.

In 2017, BSE became the first listed stock exchange of India. It provides a market for trading in equity, currencies, debt instruments, derivatives, mutual funds.

On July 6, the board of directors of BSE Ltd approved share buyback worth up to ₹374.80 crore at ₹816 per share.

The buyback will be done through a tender offer and the record date will be decided by the buyback committee, the company informed in a regulatory filing.

At 12:40 pm, the shares of BSE were trading 0.95% lower at ₹700.65 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

