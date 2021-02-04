BSE-listed companies' market-cap hits record high at 200 tn

Mumbai: Market capitalisation of BSE -listed companies touched a new high of ₹200 trillion on Thursday, tracking the gains in the equity market.

The benchmark index, Sensex too closed at a high of 50,614.29 points - up 358.54 points, 0.71%. The broader Nifty50, on the other hand, continued its march towards the crucial 15,000-mark and ended at a new closing high of 14,896 levels, up 106 points or 0.7 per cent. The index hit a lifetime high of 14,914 in the intra-day trade today.

On the other hand, the BSE Midcap closed at an all-time closing high of 19594.94 and the S&P BSE Smallcap index is 5.4% away from their respective record high levels hit during January 2018.

In absolute terms, Reliance Industries Limited is the country’s most valuable firm with a market valuation of ₹12,11,467.12 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with ₹11,37,985.71 crore.

BSE MD and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan said, "It is heartening to note BSE continues to remain the primary wealth creator of the nation. It is also good to note that no other developing country at the stage of India’s development has a thriving capital market as compared to India. BSE has also become the world's 9th largest exchange in terms of listed companies market capitalization, as on date."

In the last four days, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms have jumped by a whopping ₹14,34,547 crore to a record ₹2,00,47,191.13 crore ($2.75 trillon).

In 2020, the Sensex gained 15.7% where the benchmark index witnessed both ruthless selling and massive buying.

Equity investors grew richer by ₹32.49 lakh crore in 2020 helped by massive returns in the equity market which had a roller coaster ride during the year hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

From the beginning of the calendar year, the benchmark index, Sensex gained 6% and the investor wealth rose ₹12.44 trillion.

The four recently listed companies which include Antony Waste Handling, Indian Railway Financing Corporation,Indigo Paints, and Home First Finance Company, added ₹52562.21 crore in total m-cap.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via