BSE’s chief information security officer, chief of special projects tender resignations1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Shivkumar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer (Key Management personnel & Senior Management) has tendered his resignation in order to pursue another opportunity, BSE said in an exchange filing.
India’s prominent bourse Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday announced that its Chief Information Security Officer Shivkumar Pandey, and the Chief of Special Projects Nayan Mehta, have tendered their resignations.
