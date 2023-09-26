comScore
BSE’s chief information security officer, chief of special projects tender resignations

 1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:55 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

Shivkumar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer (Key Management personnel & Senior Management) has tendered his resignation in order to pursue another opportunity, BSE said in an exchange filing.

Nayan Mehta, Chief – Special Projects has resigned due to personal and health reasons, BSE said.
Nayan Mehta, Chief – Special Projects has resigned due to personal and health reasons, BSE said.

India’s prominent bourse Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday announced that its Chief Information Security Officer Shivkumar Pandey, and the Chief of Special Projects Nayan Mehta, have tendered their resignations.

Shivkumar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer (Key Management personnel & Senior Management) has tendered his resignation in order to pursue another opportunity, BSE said in an exchange filing.

The resignation shall be effective from close of business hours on December 4, 2023.

Moreover, Nayan Mehta, Chief – Special Projects has resigned due to personal and health reasons. 

Mehta’s resignation shall be effective from close of business hours on October 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, BSE shares have seen a stellar rally this year as BSE stock price has jumped nearly 41% in one moth, 113% in three months.

At 1:50 pm, BSE share price was trading 4.77% higher at 1,264.60 apiece on the NSE. 

Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 02:36 PM IST
