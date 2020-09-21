BSH Home Appliances expands direct2customer facility in India

New Delhi: BSH Home Appliances on Monday said it will work with select dealers in India to sell its premium and exclusive kitchen range, including dish care, refrigeration, coffee makers, induction hobs, and teppanyaki grills, to upmarket shoppers in India.

The move comes as BSH --that sells appliances under Bosch and Siemens brands -- saw an uptick in demand for its dishwashers and high-end washing machines after India moved into a lockdown and shoppers looked for appliances hoping to ease household chores.

Neeraj Bahl, MD and CEO, BSH Home Appliances said demand for its products continues to be strong and sales in August were up 40% compared to a year ago period, reaching record levels.

“Last three months we have done well in washing machines and even mixer grinders. We sold the highest ever mixer grinders in August—30,000 of those units in a month up from a monthly average of 9,000 to 10,000," Bahl told Mint.

The company has had however faced “severe" inventory pressure as covid-19 has impacted suppliers and vendors across the company's supply chain. It is working with vendors and suppliers to ramp up supplies ahead of peak festive season.

India has entered the key festival season that typically helps consumer-facing companies do brisk business. Bahl said the industry was so far showing positive signs. "The industry is showing positive signs—we do see demand coming back in Diwali and could grow 30%," he said.

Through its dedicated dealers, the company will give consumers live demos on select products; the handling, delivery and services will be provided by Bosch as it pushes its direct2consumer buying facility in India. The company has lined up over 30 new kitchen-specific products to be sold here.

“After success launches across global markets like Australia, Spain, New Zealand, Bosch now brings this model to the Indian market through its select kitchen dealers. Starting with Mumbai, it will soon be taken forward across all the major cities, where BSH has an established network" the company said.

The company is also in the process of setting up experience centres starting with Mumbai that will showcase its products in India to more consumers. Another eight to ten such centres are planned over the next three to five years, said a top executive at the local arm of the German company.









