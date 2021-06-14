NEW DELHI: Local arm of German consumer goods maker BSH Home Appliances on Monday launched close to 20 dishwashers in the country as longer stay-at-home has driven demand for the category across urban Indian homes.

These will be launched under the Bosch and Siemens brands across the company’s offline and online trade partners with the range starting from ₹35,000, BSH India said in a release.

The models are customized for Indian homes.“All the models come in 14 and 15-place settings for larger Indian families and have been built with German-engineered technology, perfected for the Indian kitchens to give consumers a hassle-free and hygienic cleaning experience every time," the company said in a statement.

Dishwashers saw a surge in demand last year as consumers bought household electronics and kitchen appliances citing convenience. This was especially true as they spent longer hours at home during lockdowns, and in some cases, large housing complexes restricted entry of domestic help.

Though a fairly small category—dishwashers attracted several new companies to step up launches and ad spends on new models and communication last year.

“We are excited about the potential for dishwashers in India and believe in the coming times it can be on a ‘top appliances to buy’ list. We believe these new features will add more convenience in consumer’s day to day chores at home and will help make the category more relevant and help achieve better penetration of the category," said Neeraj Bahl, managing director and chief executive officer.

The company recently launched a marketing campaign—Indian Kitchen ka Dishwasher—to educate consumers and bust common myths around dishwasher usage.

