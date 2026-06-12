BSH targets 2x growth in Siemens appliances as Indians upgrade to premium kitchens

MUMBAI: BSH Home Appliances Group, the German owner of kitchen and home electronics brands Bosch, Siemens and Gaggenau, aims to double its revenue from premium Siemens products this year, top company executives told Mint in an interview.
“The way Indian customers think about ‘premium’ is not very different from those in other markets,” said Klaus Karl, executive vice president of BSH Home Appliances Group. “But the maturity level is different here. So that comes with a potential to grow, from our perspective. In Europe, the growth in the premium segment is much less, if at all, because there is a saturation level there already. Besides, there is a hunger for innovation in India.”
Siemens, which sells appliances for cooking, laundry, refrigeration and dishwashing, as well as espresso machines and vacuum cleaners, accounts for 20% of BSH Group’s India revenue.