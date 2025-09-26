BSNL clocks over 20 million 4G users; plans enterprise push with private 5G
Jatin Grover 5 min read 26 Sept 2025, 06:33 pm IST
Summary
Private 5G networks for individual companies are yet to take off in India, but the state-owned telecom giant is an early mover. It created one for Coal India last month and has signed an agreement to do so for Numaligarh Refinery Limited.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
With the formal launch of BSNL’s 4G services on India-made technology on Friday, the state-owned telecom operator said its mobile network now serves more than 20 million people across the country.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story